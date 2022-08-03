Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case

Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots.

