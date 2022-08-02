Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 