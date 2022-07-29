Maki-Wallander named Adams County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Rebecca Maki-Wallander to serve as Adams County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Tania Bonnett’s election to the Adams County Circuit Court.

Maki-Wallander will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Maki-Wallander has served as an assistant district attorney in Adams County for the past five years. She primarily handles felony cases, including reckless homicide, sexual assault, drug crimes, domestic violence and sensitive crimes involving children. Previously, she spent seven years working for the Ho-Chunk Nation as a tribal attorney and tribal prosecutor. Her work for the Ho-Chunk Nation included providing legal counsel, prosecuting criminal and civil offenses, assisting with the development of the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department and developing policies for and serving as the prosecutor for the Ho-Chunk Nation’s treatment court.

Maki-Wallander is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She is an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and grew up on the Lac du Flambeau Reservation.