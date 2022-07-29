Applicants wanted for Waukesha, Fond du Lac County circuit courts

Applicants are being sought for the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court–Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s resignation, effective Dec. 1, 2022.

The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants are also wanted for the Waukesha County Circuit Court–Branch 7. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Maria Lazar’s election to the Court of Appeals, District II. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov .

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.