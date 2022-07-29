Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After Roe’s overturning, Americans are demanding US Supreme Court term limits

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning half a century of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, nearly two-thirds of Americans want fundamental court reform, specifically term limits for Supreme Court justices.

