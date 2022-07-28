Judge: Wisconsin probe found ‘absolutely no’ election fraud

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.

