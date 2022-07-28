Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dead teen’s family files lawsuit against Wisconsin deputy

The parents of a teenager who was one of three people killed by a former Wisconsin police officer over a five-year span filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday alleging that he used excessive force and that the department he worked for "embraces and promotes" racism.

