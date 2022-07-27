Reinhart adds attorneys to Milwaukee, Wausau practices

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has added attorneys Colleen Fielkow (Milwaukee) and Wendy Collins (Wausau), expanding the firm’s Litigation and Consumer Finance practices, respectively.

Fielkow rejoins Reinhart as an attorney in its Litigation Practice. She was previously with Reinhart from 2002 to 2015 and handles commercial litigation for clients nationwide, advising on product liability and contract disputes for a variety of industries, including manufacturers and distributors of medical devices, heavy and specialized equipment, food and beverage, railroad/transportation, engineering and utility services, insurance, as well as financial institutions. She also handles class-action and multi-district litigation, regulatory matters, supply chain risk, indemnification, detailed research and exposure analysis, mediation and arbitration and intellectual property challenges.

Fielkow earned her law degree with honors from DePaul University College of Law, and her bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Collins is an attorney in Reinhart’s Corporate Law Practice and a member of the Consumer Finance Team, where she provides solutions and helps clients untangle the maze of regulations that vary by state. She works closely with finance companies, banks and trust companies and advises on direct and indirect lending, closed- and open-end contracts and licensing issues, as well as establishing regulatory compliance programs to avoid risk.

She is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager and a Certified Fiduciary & Investment Risk Specialist, and she has worked in private practice and as in-house counsel for financial institutions.

Collins earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and her B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.