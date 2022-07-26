Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person.

