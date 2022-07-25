Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race

Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin's Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced Monday he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

