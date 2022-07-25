Traveling Abrahamson exhibit makes stop in Wausau; upcoming dates added

“Justice for All: The Legacy of Chief Justice Shirely S. Abrahamson,” a traveling exhibit celebrating former Chief Justice Abrahamson, is currently traveling across the state, showcasing text, photos and other heirlooms that catalog her groundbreaking professional career, which included becoming the longest serving justice in United States history.

As recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings keep the judicial system top of mind, this exhibit presents an opportunity to educate Wisconsinites about one of our state’s most prominent judicial figures and celebrate her contribution to women’s rights, civil rights and the public’s understanding of the judicial system.

The exhibit, which kicked off in Madison in May, is currently in Wausau at the Marathon County Public Library. Remaining scheduled stops include Milwaukee, Eau Claire and Green Bay with additional venues to be announced through 2023 and 2024.