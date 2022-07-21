Foley & Lardner’s Welle named to philanthropic list

Nick Welle, a partner at Foley & Lardner, has been named to the United Way’s Philanthropic 5 list.

Each year, United Way’s Emerging Leaders honors five community leaders in their 20s, 30s, and 40s who give, advocate and volunteer for change.

Welle is the chair of the Health Benefits Practice, focused on providing legal advice relating to health plans, and the co-chair of the Milwaukee Pro Bono Committee, where he helps the firm pursue opportunities for Foley’s lawyers to provide legal services to those in need.

Within the firm and through his community volunteering, he dedicates hundreds of hours toward the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. He manages projects such as winter clothing fundraisers, camp clean-ups and backpack drives. He also helped to start and still runs the Milwaukee Street Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Program, which is aimed at high school students coming from diverse backgrounds and low-income households to spark their interest in pursuing a legal career.

Welle graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for both his undergraduate and law degrees.