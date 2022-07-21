Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge

A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, calling Lane's role in the restraint that killed Floyd "a very serious offense in which a life was lost" but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd's family sought.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 