Wisconsin GOP may block clerks from fixing ballot addresses

Wisconsin GOP may block clerks from fixing ballot addresses

By: Associated Press July 20, 2022 1:00 pm

Wisconsin Republicans were set Wednesday to erase regulations allowing local election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, the latest move in the GOP's push to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state.

