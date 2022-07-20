Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin AG sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination

By: Associated Press July 20, 2022 11:44 am

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force nearly 20 companies that he alleges contaminated the environment with chemicals known as PFAS to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup work.

