No charges in Milwaukee market shooting that left 2 dead

No charges in Milwaukee market shooting that left 2 dead

By: Associated Press July 20, 2022 2:30 pm

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead after prosecutors determined the shooter fired in self-defense.

