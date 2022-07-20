Former appellate law clerk joins Axley

A former law clerk for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky has joined Axley Attorneys.

The firm announced Tuesday the addition of Zachariah Sibley to its Madison office. Sibley will join the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, focusing on condemnation and eminent domain, municipal and school law and appellate litigation.

During law school, Sibley spent the summers clerking for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the Wisconsin Solicitor General’s Office. After graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School, he served as a staff attorney to Dane County Circuit Court Judges Ellen Berz, Susan Crawford, Josann Reynolds and Richard Niess. Sibley then moved to appellate work after his trial court experience, clerking for Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.

Throughout his years of public service, Sibley researched and drafted briefs, motions, memoranda and judicial opinions on a broad range of both criminal and civil legal issues, from routine land use disputes to high-stakes constitutional dilemmas.