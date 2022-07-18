Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge says Vos must produce requested election probe records

By: Associated Press July 18, 2022 2:20 pm

A Dane County judge on Friday gave Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos a second chance to produce requested records involving the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin.

