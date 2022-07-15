Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former Justice Breyer named chair of ABA ROLI board

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF July 15, 2022 10:52 am

The American Bar Association has named Justice Stephen Breyer, the recently retired associate justice of the United States Supreme Court, as chair of its Rule of Law Initiative (ABA ROLI) board.

