Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge drops charges against man accused of hiding corpse

Judge drops charges against man accused of hiding corpse

By: Associated Press July 14, 2022 7:16 am

A judge on Wednesday dismissed charges against a Wisconsin man accused of hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo