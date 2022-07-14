Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Administrator: Voters must mail their own absentee ballots

Administrator: Voters must mail their own absentee ballots

By: Associated Press July 14, 2022 12:40 pm

Wisconsin voters must place their own absentee ballots in the mail and can't have someone do it for them, the state's chief election administrator said Thursday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo