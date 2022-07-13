Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / VIEW FROM AROUND THE STATE: Supreme Court does balancing act with ruling on anonymity

VIEW FROM AROUND THE STATE: Supreme Court does balancing act with ruling on anonymity

By: Associated Press July 13, 2022 3:35 pm

The recent ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on anonymity in a suit against the Madison School District was a tough call. We think the court made the right decision, though an argument exists that the court stopped short of genuine transparency.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo