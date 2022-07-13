Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Black History Month assignment doesn't violate rights

Judge: Black History Month assignment doesn’t violate rights

By: Associated Press July 13, 2022 1:07 pm

A federal judge is siding with the Sun Prairie School District in a lawsuit filed by two Black parents who objected to their children's middle school assignment that asked students how they would punish a slave in ancient Mesopotamia.

