Fresh start for 3 attorneys after firm dissolution

Three attorneys from the dissolved Wheeler Van Sickle & Anderson law firm have joined Boardman Clark. Attorneys Stuart Mondschein, Rhea Myers and William O’Connor will resume their practices, the Madison-based firm announced earlier this month.

Mondschein is a litigation attorney with decades of experience in general commercial and personal matters. With Boardman, he will focus his practice on litigation related to stray voltage in addition to electrical distribution and transmission. His involvement with previous cases involved extensive discovery and data analysis of complex, expert-focused issues of veterinary medicine, electrical engineering and agricultural economics. Mondschein is a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate and enjoys collaboration with counsel outside of Wisconsin.

Myers is an experienced litigator with a focus on defending employment discrimination claims of all kinds. He had tried cases before federal courts and the Wisconsin Equal Rights Division. With over 40 years experience, he regularly conducts seminars on employment law, discrimination and employer liability, educating employees and employers on using collective bargaining for mutual benefit. Myers is a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate with admissions to practice in Michigan, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina and South Dakota state courts and in the U.S. Supreme Court.

O’Connor has over 40 years experience practicing law. He focuses his practice on water law, conservation, land use, local government and nonprofit organization matters. O’Connor has extensive experience representing clients like Wisconsin Association of Lakes, Gathering Waters Conservancy, Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors and Land Trusts and Public Inland Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Districts. He is a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate and regularly presents on water law, land use and land conservation.