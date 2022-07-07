Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in Cardinal-Hickory line dispute

By: Associated Press July 7, 2022 9:23 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission who did not want to testify in court about his personal relationships with utility companies building a new power line that he had voted to approve.

