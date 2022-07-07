Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin court rules against transgender sex offender

Wisconsin court rules against transgender sex offender

By: Associated Press July 7, 2022 9:29 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority said Thursday that a transgender woman cannot change her name because she is on the state's sex offender registry and the law does not allow people on the registry to change their names.

