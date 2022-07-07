Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

By: Associated Press July 7, 2022 7:21 am

Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo