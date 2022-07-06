Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / DeWitt secures $3.9M in copyright infringement damages

DeWitt secures $3.9M in copyright infringement damages

By: Ali Teske July 6, 2022 11:41 am

A jury awarded a Wisconsin-based graphic artist $3,980,533.30 in damages for infringed illustrations.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo