Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

By: Associated Press July 5, 2022 12:34 pm

The Supreme Court's latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet.

