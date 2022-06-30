Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 11:30 am

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency.

