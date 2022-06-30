Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court says several gun cases deserve a new look

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 10:57 am

The Supreme Court said Thursday that gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a gun case last week.

