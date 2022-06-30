Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / No parole possible for Tomah man who fatally beat toddler

No parole possible for Tomah man who fatally beat toddler

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 10:59 am

A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo