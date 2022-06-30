Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 11:25 am

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo