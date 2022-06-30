Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 11:28 am

The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo