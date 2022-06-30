Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court backs arrest by officers responding to ShotSpotter

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 3:53 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a Milwaukee man who was arrested by officers responding to a report from gunshot location technology, ruling that the officers had reasonable suspicion to stop him beyond just the gunshot technology.

