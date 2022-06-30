Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Business court pilot project receives green light on extension from state court

Business court pilot project receives green light on extension from state court

By: Ali Teske June 30, 2022 1:10 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court granted an extension Wednesday allowing the state's business court pilot project, started in 2017, to continue through July 2024.

