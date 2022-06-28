Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / 16 companies slapped with civil penalties for discriminatory job postings

16 companies slapped with civil penalties for discriminatory job postings

By: Ali Teske June 28, 2022 12:54 pm

Totaling $832,944, 16 private employers have been ordered to pay civil penalties as part of a settlement agreement, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo