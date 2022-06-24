Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Zell to fill Portage County Circuit Court vacancy

Zell to fill Portage County Circuit Court vacancy

By: Ali Teske June 24, 2022 10:31 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday he has appointed Michael Zell to Portage County Circuit Court-Branch 1.

