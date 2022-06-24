Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

By: Associated Press June 24, 2022 10:38 am

Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison and Milwaukee following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.

