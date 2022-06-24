Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hearing set for Wisconsin teen accused of killing girl

Hearing set for Wisconsin teen accused of killing girl

By: Associated Press June 24, 2022 12:42 pm

A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will find out in September whether he will stand trial.

