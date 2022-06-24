Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / EXPLAINER: How parade crash insanity plea will work

EXPLAINER: How parade crash insanity plea will work

By: Associated Press June 24, 2022 9:43 am

A man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, this week served notice he will try to persuade a jury that he was mentally ill during the incident and if convicted should go to an institution instead of prison.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo