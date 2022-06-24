Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden

By: Associated Press June 24, 2022 1:55 pm

The House sent President Joe Biden the most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in decades on Friday, a measured compromise that at once illustrates progress on the long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

