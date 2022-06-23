Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

By: Associated Press June 23, 2022 11:35 am

The second of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo