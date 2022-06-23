Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

By: Associated Press June 23, 2022 11:33 am

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open-records requests.

