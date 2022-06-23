Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case

Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case

By: Associated Press June 23, 2022 10:34 am

The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in an ongoing fight over the state's latest photo identification voting law.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo