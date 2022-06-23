Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays

By: Associated Press June 23, 2022 11:51 am

The Senate pushed a bipartisan gun violence bill to the brink of passage Thursday as it voted to halt a Republican filibuster against the measure, clearing the way for Congress' most far-reaching response in decades to the nation's run of brutal mass shootings.

