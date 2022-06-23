Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Davis|Kuelthau’s Ambrose promoted to captain in U.S. Navy Reserve

By: Ali Teske June 23, 2022 9:45 am

Dillon Ambrose, a litigation attorney with Davis|Kuelthau, has been promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Nave Reserve, the firm announced last week.

