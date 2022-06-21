Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
WLJ Leader in the Law, Budzinski recertified by National Board of Trial Advocacy

By: Ali Teske June 21, 2022 1:12 pm

Corneille Law Group's Mark Budzinski has been recertified as a civil trial advocate by The National Board of Trial Advocacy, the firm announced Monday.

