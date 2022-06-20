Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Marketing agency owner to pay $2.4M in restitution for kickback scheme

Marketing agency owner to pay $2.4M in restitution for kickback scheme

By: Ali Teske June 20, 2022 11:46 am

An Illinois man has been sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by six months of home confinement and 36 months of supervised release in addition to paying $2,458,275 in restitution to Mercyhealth for wire fraud. 

