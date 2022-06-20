Dog days of summer (PHOTOS)
By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF
June 20, 2022
10:50 am
Maggie, from left, a 1-year-old golden retriever; Dodge, a 2-year-old rescue adopted from the Wisconsin Human Society; and 3-year-old Sherman share a friendly sniff before taking part in the event.
Olivia Mrotek, left, and Cayden Shambeau, brand ambassadors for Gruber Law Offices, greet passersby while representing the law firm during the event.
Attendees check out the vendor booths before the start of the event.
Derek and Mandy Schilling, right, watch as their French bulldog Reptar is blessed by Brother Robert Wotypka of Capuchin Community Services.
People and dogs alike hit the course at the start of the fun walk.
Participants run along the lakefront at the start of the 5K.
Gruber Law Offices, Foley & Lardner and Hupy and Abraham helped to sponsor the Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual Pet Walk in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday at Veterans Park. Event organizers expected about 700 people to participate in the event, which featured a 5K run, a 5K or 1-mile walk, a dog costume contest, food vendors, live music and other activities. Money raised by the event benefitted the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Photos by Kevin Harnack