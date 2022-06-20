Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dog days of summer (PHOTOS)

Dog days of summer (PHOTOS)

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF June 20, 2022 10:50 am

Gruber Law Offices, Foley & Lardner and Hupy and Abraham helped to sponsor the Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual Pet Walk in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday at Veterans Park. Event organizers expected about 700 people to participate in the event, which featured a 5K run, a 5K or 1-mile walk, a dog costume contest, food vendors, live music and other activities. Money raised by the event benefitted the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Photos by Kevin Harnack

 

